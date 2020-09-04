Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Down 7% Following Insider Selling

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)’s share price fell 7% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $280.06 and last traded at $284.00. 790,725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 886,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $305.30.

Specifically, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total value of $2,346,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total value of $15,251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $18,859,170. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Paycom Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $262.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $292.95 and a 200-day moving average of $272.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.04, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 588.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Paycom Software by 101.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.