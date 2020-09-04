Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Trading Down 7.1% After Insider Selling

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) fell 7.1% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $114.01 and last traded at $116.99. 2,517,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 2,047,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.95.

Specifically, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $1,423,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total value of $187,194.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,729 shares of company stock valued at $22,075,691 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AYX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Alteryx from $192.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alteryx from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Alteryx from $146.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 99.81 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.71.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.11 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Alteryx by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 113,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after acquiring an additional 11,582 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 55,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 181,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,865,000 after acquiring an additional 16,053 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

