Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Down 7.4% After Insider Selling

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $35.41 and last traded at $35.93. Approximately 16,620,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 14,923,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.81.

Specifically, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,309 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $55,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 25,770 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $615,645.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,985,238 shares of company stock valued at $61,764,538 over the last quarter.

PINS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.62.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.60 and a beta of 1.88.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.79 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,134,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469,357 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Pinterest by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 26,737,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,820,000 after buying an additional 4,714,125 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Pinterest by 375.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,500,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,569,000 after buying an additional 9,080,885 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,967,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,143,000 after buying an additional 1,109,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,736,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,858,000 after buying an additional 1,610,661 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

