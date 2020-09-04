RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Stock Price Down 7.2% After Insider Selling

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) traded down 7.2% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $272.49 and last traded at $279.72. 1,295,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,282,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $301.35.

Specifically, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 49,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total transaction of $14,436,468.43. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.76, for a total value of $3,831,421.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,225,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,488 shares of company stock valued at $34,844,824 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RNG. Northland Securities increased their price objective on RingCentral from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on RingCentral from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on RingCentral from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on RingCentral from $256.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.37 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $277.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 86.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the first quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 11.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 8.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,046,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

