Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Price Down 7.4% After Insider Selling

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) shares traded down 7.4% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $239.23 and last traded at $242.09. 2,495,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 1,800,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $261.35.

Specifically, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,023,091.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 7,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.67, for a total value of $1,780,148.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,249 shares of company stock valued at $10,927,999. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Barclays raised their price objective on Autodesk from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.41 and a 200-day moving average of $205.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 148.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $581,599,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Autodesk by 29.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,824,825 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,314,155,000 after buying an additional 3,333,107 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 27.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $909,538,000 after buying an additional 826,536 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 22.4% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,023,409 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $628,054,000 after buying an additional 735,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 114.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,125,316 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $261,928,000 after purchasing an additional 600,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

