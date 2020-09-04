SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Stock Price Down 6.9% After Insider Selling

SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) shares fell 6.9% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $20.21 and last traded at $20.38. 580,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 731,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

Specifically, CFO James Barton Kalsu sold 74,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $1,446,294.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 833,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,276,204.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin B. Thompson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $5,856,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,044,549 shares in the company, valued at $59,429,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 594,974 shares of company stock worth $11,792,227 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SWI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SolarWinds has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.47, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.21.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.38 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 9.33%. SolarWinds’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 1st quarter valued at about $674,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 963.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 23,661 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 88.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 31,797 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 12.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 906,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,661,000 after acquiring an additional 97,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the first quarter valued at $313,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Company Profile (NYSE:SWI)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.