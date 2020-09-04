Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock Price Down 6.7% After Insider Selling

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) shares were down 6.7% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $37.37 and last traded at $37.88. Approximately 614,093 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 646,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.59.

Specifically, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $28,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $1,177,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,262.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,544 shares of company stock worth $10,183,098 in the last 90 days. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXNX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub cut Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.91 and a current ratio of 10.88.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 155.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 922.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

