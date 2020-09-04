Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Down 6.3% After Insider Selling

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $19.13 and last traded at $19.44. Approximately 561,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,004,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.

Specifically, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 4,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $81,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Karbe sold 24,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $496,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,646.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,712 shares of company stock worth $1,236,146. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MYOV shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Myovant Sciences from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.36.

The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.31. On average, research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,552.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 28.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 34.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

