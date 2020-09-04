Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Down 6.1% Following Insider Selling

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)’s stock price was down 6.1% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $350.16 and last traded at $352.09. Approximately 4,083,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,765,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $375.01.

Specifically, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total value of $12,655,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.97, for a total transaction of $20,465,860.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 766,606 shares of company stock valued at $246,329,809 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $286.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.25.

The firm has a market cap of $141.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 70,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $437,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $28,382,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $995,102,000 after purchasing an additional 129,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

