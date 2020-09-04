Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Stock Price Down 5.9% After Insider Selling

Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) fell 5.9% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $238.53 and last traded at $242.21. 2,402,654 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 1,428,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $257.46.

Specifically, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total transaction of $530,220.00. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.54, for a total transaction of $3,102,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 930,726 shares in the company, valued at $240,629,900.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,950 shares of company stock worth $16,153,850. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $281.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.14.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

