Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Price Down 5.7% After Insider Selling

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)’s share price traded down 5.7% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $26.86 and last traded at $27.02. 9,251,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 6,433,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.65.

Specifically, COO Abdelhakim Boubazine sold 468,772 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $12,891,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,919,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,779,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Schmidt sold 30,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,120,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,504,441 shares of company stock valued at $86,775,579 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Altice USA to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Altice USA Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1,419.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

