ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Short Interest Down 30.0% in August

ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the July 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

ATVDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

ATVDY stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73. ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $4.45.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital development and multimedia, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production and distribution of audiovisual content through its television channels, as well as satellite, cable, and broadband operators; and rights management business.

