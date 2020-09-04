Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 160,100 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the July 30th total of 238,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 47.1 days.

ASHTF opened at $33.34 on Friday. Ashtead Group has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $36.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.57.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

