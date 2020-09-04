Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 160,100 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the July 30th total of 238,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 47.1 days.
ASHTF opened at $33.34 on Friday. Ashtead Group has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $36.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.57.
About Ashtead Group
Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.