Short Interest in ASAHI GLASS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Expands By 80.0%

ASAHI GLASS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the July 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ASGLY opened at $5.44 on Friday. ASAHI GLASS/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $7.54. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASAHI GLASS/ADR Company Profile

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including float glass, low-emissivity glass, double glazing glass for solar control/heat-insulation, safety glass, and decorative glass; and tempered and laminated automotive glass, as well as integrated glass antenna and privacy glass.

