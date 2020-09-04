ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Update

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARKAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ARKEMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $108.65 on Friday. ARKEMA/S has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $111.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.94 and a 200-day moving average of $89.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.78.

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. ARKEMA/S had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ARKEMA/S will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

