ANTA Sports Products Ltd (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ANTA Sports Products Ltd (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,293,100 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the July 30th total of 1,862,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 331.6 days.

ANPDF opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.75. ANTA Sports Products has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ANTA Sports Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sportswear, including running, boxing, basketball, female fitness, cross-training, skiing, soccer, football, outdoor, and lifestyle products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the DESCENTE, FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, ANTA, and ANTA KIDS brands.

