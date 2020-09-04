Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,041,400 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the July 30th total of 778,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,735.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACRFF opened at $29.45 on Friday. Accor has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.27.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through Fastbooking, Availpro, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

