Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Down 30.0% in August

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the July 30th total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.2 days.

Shares of AKTAF opened at $0.25 on Friday. Allied Resources has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.28.

About Allied Resources

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

