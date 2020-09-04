Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the July 30th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 51.6 days.

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock opened at $99.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.74 and its 200 day moving average is $82.76. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $54.96 and a 1 year high of $101.20.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

