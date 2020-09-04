APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the July 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

OTCMKTS APEMY opened at $29.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.92. APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $34.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.92.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APEMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

