AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Short Interest Up 11.4% in August

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 160,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the July 30th total of 143,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,600.0 days.

AMVMF stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.67.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. produces and sells engineered specialty metals and mineral products. It also provides vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets. The company operates through two segments, AMG Critical Materials and AMG Technologies.

