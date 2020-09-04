Amerigo Resources LTD (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Amerigo Resources LTD (OTCMKTS:ARREF) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the July 30th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Amerigo Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARREF opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25. The stock has a market cap of $82.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 3.35. Amerigo Resources has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

