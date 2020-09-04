Altagas Ltd (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Altagas Ltd (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,636,700 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the July 30th total of 3,293,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 284.1 days.

ATGFF opened at $13.03 on Friday. Altagas has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $17.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93.

Get Altagas alerts:

ATGFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Altagas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James raised Altagas to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altagas in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Altagas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altagas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Altagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.