ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the July 30th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANZBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered ANZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

OTCMKTS:ANZBY opened at $13.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.44. ANZ has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $19.38.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups.

