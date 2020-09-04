AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the July 30th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 252.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AIABF opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22. AirAsia Group Berhad has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.76.

About AirAsia Group Berhad

AirAsia Group Berhad, an investment holding company, provides commercial air transportation services in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, and Japan under the AirAsia brand. It also offers management, tour operating, aircraft leasing, ground handling, shared and outsourcing, central depository, financial and other related, event ticketing, and consultancy services, as well as services in the areas of information technology design, development, and implementation; facilitates business transactions for AirAsia Group with non-resident goods and service providers; and trades in coffee and tea related products, and multimedia content and equipment.

