AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the July 30th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 252.0 days.
OTCMKTS:AIABF opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22. AirAsia Group Berhad has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.76.
About AirAsia Group Berhad
