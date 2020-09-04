Short Interest in Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Expands By 50.9%

Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the July 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amundi in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

OTCMKTS:AMDUF opened at $75.00 on Friday. Amundi has a twelve month low of $60.64 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.00.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

