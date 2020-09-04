AO World PLC (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Short Interest Update

AO World PLC (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,909,300 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the July 30th total of 2,409,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

AOWDF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AO World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AO World in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AOWDF opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $825.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.61. AO World has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

