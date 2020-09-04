Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,167,600 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the July 30th total of 1,018,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.6 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAVVF. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.30.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVVF opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $308.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.05. Advantage Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.