$6.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Southern Co (NYSE:SO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Southern Co (NYSE:SO) will post sales of $6.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.16 billion. Southern reported sales of $6.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern will report full year sales of $20.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.58 billion to $21.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $21.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.53 billion to $22.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.66.

NYSE:SO opened at $52.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. Southern has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,970,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,963,208.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $3,393,650. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Southern by 9.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 383,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,670,000 after purchasing an additional 33,689 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $471,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 10.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Southern by 21.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

