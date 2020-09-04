S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to report sales of $24.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.50 million. S&W Seed reported sales of $46.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year sales of $78.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.22 million to $78.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $91.20 million, with estimates ranging from $90.40 million to $92.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow S&W Seed.

Several research firms recently commented on SANW. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&W Seed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in S&W Seed stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its position in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,271,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,402 shares during the quarter. S&W Seed comprises approximately 8.3% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned approximately 12.79% of S&W Seed worth $8,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

