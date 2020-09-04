Analysts Expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.82 Million

Analysts expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to post sales of $126.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.50 million and the highest is $131.45 million. MaxLinear posted sales of $80.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year sales of $414.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $402.82 million to $421.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $672.59 million, with estimates ranging from $660.00 million to $680.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.29 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 18.07%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MXL. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital began coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on MaxLinear from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

MXL stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $1,197,600.00. 9.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 9.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 38,076 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 23.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

