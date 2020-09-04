Critical Review: Masco (NYSE:MAS) versus Sunrun (NYSE:RUN)

Masco (NYSE:MAS) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Masco has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunrun has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

89.7% of Masco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Sunrun shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Masco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Sunrun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Masco and Sunrun’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masco $6.71 billion 2.23 $935.00 million $2.25 25.40 Sunrun $858.58 million 7.34 $26.33 million $0.21 243.57

Masco has higher revenue and earnings than Sunrun. Masco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunrun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Masco and Sunrun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masco 19.23% -1,729.19% 13.46% Sunrun N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Masco and Sunrun, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Masco 1 4 16 0 2.71 Sunrun 0 1 8 0 2.89

Masco currently has a consensus price target of $53.38, suggesting a potential downside of 6.62%. Sunrun has a consensus price target of $38.72, suggesting a potential downside of 24.30%. Given Masco’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Masco is more favorable than Sunrun.

Summary

Masco beats Sunrun on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications. It offers its products under the DELTA, BRIZO, PEERLESS, HANSGROHE, AXOR, GINGER, NEWPORT BRASS, BRASSTECH, WALTEC, BRISTAN, HERITAGE, MIROLIN, HÜPPE, HOT SPRING, CALDERA, FREEFLOW SPAS, FANTASY SPAS, ENDLESS POOLS, BRASSCRAFT, PLUMB SHOP, COBRA, COBRA PRO, and MASTER PLUMBER brands. Its Decorative Architectural Products segment provides paints, primers, specialty coatings, stains, and waterproofing products; cabinet and door hardware; functional hardware, wall plates, hook and rail products, and picture hanging accessories; decorative bath hardware, and shower accessories and doors; and decorative indoor and outdoor lighting fixtures, ceiling fans, landscape lighting, and LED lighting systems. This segment offers its products under the BEHR, KILZ, LIBERTY, BRAINERD, FRANKLIN BRASS, KICHLER, and ÉLAN brands. The company's Cabinetry Products segment offers assembled cabinetry under the KRAFTMAID, CARDELL, MERILLAT, and QUALITY CABINETS brands. Its Windows and Other Specialty Products segment provides vinyl, fiberglass, and aluminum windows and patio doors under the MILGARD brand; and vinyl windows, composite, and panel doors, as well as related products and components under the DURAFLEX, GRIFFIN, PREMIER, and EVOLUTION brands. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

