Head to Head Analysis: Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI)

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.3% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 34.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Adaptive Biotechnologies and Brickell Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies $85.07 million 58.65 -$68.61 million ($1.01) -36.38 Brickell Biotech $7.92 million 2.88 -$23.88 million ($5.11) -0.16

Brickell Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adaptive Biotechnologies. Adaptive Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brickell Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Adaptive Biotechnologies and Brickell Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Biotechnologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 Brickell Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00

Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus price target of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.54%. Brickell Biotech has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 570.73%. Given Brickell Biotech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brickell Biotech is more favorable than Adaptive Biotechnologies.

Profitability

This table compares Adaptive Biotechnologies and Brickell Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies -107.96% -17.78% -11.18% Brickell Biotech -709.41% -206.93% -118.67%

Risk and Volatility

Adaptive Biotechnologies has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brickell Biotech has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies beats Brickell Biotech on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals. It also provides clonoSEQ diagnostic tests, which include immunosequencing services for use in the detection and monitoring of minimal residual disease in patients with select blood cancers. In addition, the company offers a pipeline of clinical products and services that are used for the diagnosing, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, such as cancer, autoimmune conditions, and infectious diseases. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has strategic collaborations with Genentech, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neoantigen directed T cell therapies for the treatment of a range of cancers; and Microsoft Corporation to develop diagnostic tests for the early detection of various diseases from a single blood test. It serves the life sciences research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery customers. The company was formerly known as Adaptive TCR Corporation and changed its name to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation in December 2011. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with axillary hyperhidrosis. It is also developing therapeutics for cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, psoriasis, and other dermatological conditions. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

