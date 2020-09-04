Analyzing COLRUYT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) & MobileSmith (OTCMKTS:NUZE)

COLRUYT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) and MobileSmith (NASDAQ:NUZE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for COLRUYT SA/ADR and MobileSmith, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COLRUYT SA/ADR 2 2 0 0 1.50 MobileSmith 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares COLRUYT SA/ADR and MobileSmith’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COLRUYT SA/ADR $11.02 billion 0.88 $442.93 million N/A N/A MobileSmith $1.79 million 138.67 -$12.19 million N/A N/A

COLRUYT SA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than MobileSmith.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of MobileSmith shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of MobileSmith shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares COLRUYT SA/ADR and MobileSmith’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COLRUYT SA/ADR N/A N/A N/A MobileSmith -444.42% -151.18% -114.30%

Risk & Volatility

COLRUYT SA/ADR has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MobileSmith has a beta of -5.41, meaning that its stock price is 641% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

COLRUYT SA/ADR beats MobileSmith on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

COLRUYT SA/ADR Company Profile

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates food retail store network that includes 239 Colruyt stores, 135 OKay stores, 27 Bio- Planet stores, and 3 Cru stores, as well as 43 Dreamland stores in Belgium and 2 in France. It also operates 78 Colruyt retail stores and 26 Dreambaby stores in Belgium. In addition, the company operates ColliShop, an online shopping service; ColliShop Professional, which offers a range of B2B products; 215 Spar retail stores; and 298 Codifrance stores. Further, it provides fresh products, dry food, and frozen and non-food products; operates 66 ZEB stores, which sells multi-brand fashion products for ladies and men; operates MyUnderwear24, a Webshop that sells underwear and night clothing; and provides meat, wine, cheese, coffee, and bread. Additionally, the company operates 120 DATS 24 filling stations and Collect&Go, an online shopping service; generates and sells green power using onshore wind turbines, solar panels, and combined heat and power generation facilities; and offers print and document management services. It provides its products and services to wholesalers, commercial customers, and affiliated independent merchants, as well as hospitals, schools, companies, the hospitality sector, etc. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Halle, Belgium.

MobileSmith Company Profile

NuZee, Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes single-serve pour over coffee in North America, Japan, and South Korea. The company provides coffee products under Barista, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brand names. NuZee, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

