Contrasting First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) and Flagstar Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBC)

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) and Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First Guaranty Bancshares and Flagstar Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Guaranty Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Flagstar Bancorp 0 0 3 1 3.25

Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus price target of $38.75, indicating a potential upside of 25.77%. Given Flagstar Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Flagstar Bancorp is more favorable than First Guaranty Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flagstar Bancorp has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and Flagstar Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Guaranty Bancshares $99.94 million 1.44 $14.24 million $1.47 10.03 Flagstar Bancorp $1.40 billion 1.25 $218.00 million $3.46 8.90

Flagstar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Guaranty Bancshares. Flagstar Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Guaranty Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and Flagstar Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Guaranty Bancshares 15.64% 9.99% 0.79% Flagstar Bancorp 16.78% 15.43% 1.14%

Dividends

First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Flagstar Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays out 43.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Flagstar Bancorp pays out 5.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Flagstar Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.1% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.4% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Flagstar Bancorp beats First Guaranty Bancshares on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also provides loans, such as non-farm non-residential loans secured by real estate, commercial and industrial loans, one- to four-family residential loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural loans, farmland loans, consumer and other loans, and multifamily loans. In addition, it offers a range of consumer services, including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, Internet banking, automated teller machines, online bill pay, mobile banking, and lockbox services. The company operates through 27 banking facilities located in market services areas of Hammond, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Shreveport-Bossier City, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, and Waco. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit. It also provides other financial services, including consumer and corporate card services, customized treasury management solutions, merchant services, and capital markets services, such as loan syndications, as well as wealth management products and services. This segment serves consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers through its branch banking, business and commercial banking, government banking, warehouse lending, and loans held-for-investment (LHFI) portfolio groups. The company's Mortgage Originations segment originates, acquires, and sells one-to-four family residential mortgage loans through mortgage branches, call centers, the Internet, and third party counterparties. Its Mortgage Servicing segment offers services and subservices mortgage loans; and the servicing of residential mortgages for its LHFI portfolio, as well as noninterest-bearing escrow services. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided banking services through 160 full service banking branches; and home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in 50 states, as well as 75 retail locations in 24 states. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

