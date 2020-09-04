American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to report $27.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.12 million. American Software reported sales of $28.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year sales of $112.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $112.30 million to $113.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $121.86 million, with estimates ranging from $120.20 million to $123.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). American Software had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.41 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMSWA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of American Software from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

AMSWA opened at $13.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. American Software has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $459.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.23%.

In other American Software news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $226,940.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $465,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,823 shares of company stock worth $987,619. 9.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Software by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Software by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of American Software by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Software by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 107,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

