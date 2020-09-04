RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $292.87 Million

Analysts expect RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) to post sales of $292.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for RealPage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $290.91 million and the highest is $295.59 million. RealPage reported sales of $255.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RealPage will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RealPage.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RP shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RealPage in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RealPage from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on RealPage in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.90.

In other RealPage news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 128,447 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $8,712,560.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,431,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,109,565.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred R. Berkeley III sold 5,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $305,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,636.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 984,565 shares of company stock worth $62,885,759. 13.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in RealPage by 570.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of RealPage by 47.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of RealPage during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RealPage during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of RealPage during the second quarter worth about $124,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RP opened at $61.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.40 and a beta of 0.97. RealPage has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $69.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

