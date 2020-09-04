Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $381.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will announce $381.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $381.30 million to $382.00 million. Air Transport Services Group posted sales of $366.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.35 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 6.36%.

ATSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Air Transport Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Transport Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

ATSG stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 0.81. Air Transport Services Group has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $28.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, insider W Joseph Payne sold 4,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $129,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt sold 3,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $81,270.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,599 shares of company stock valued at $842,131 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 103.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 2,839.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at $157,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

