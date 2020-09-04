$140.47 Million in Sales Expected for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) will announce sales of $140.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.00 million to $175.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment reported sales of $621.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year sales of $360.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $262.30 million to $421.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $958.44 million, with estimates ranging from $786.60 million to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.55). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $19.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 96.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.77.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $58.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.47. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 183,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 5,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

