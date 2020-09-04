Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:BLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:BLI) to post sales of $15.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.68 million to $15.67 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year sales of $59.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.38 million to $59.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $84.24 million, with estimates ranging from $82.54 million to $86.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NYSE:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($4.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($4.06).

Several analysts have commented on BLI shares. Cowen initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE BLI opened at $63.25 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $77.99.

