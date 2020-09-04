Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:BLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.18 Million

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:BLI) to post sales of $15.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.68 million to $15.67 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year sales of $59.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.38 million to $59.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $84.24 million, with estimates ranging from $82.54 million to $86.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NYSE:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($4.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($4.06).

Several analysts have commented on BLI shares. Cowen initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE BLI opened at $63.25 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $77.99.

About Repare Therapeutics

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repare Therapeutics (BLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Repare Therapeutics (NYSE:BLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

American Software, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.91 Million
American Software, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.91 Million
RealPage Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $292.87 Million
RealPage Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $292.87 Million
Air Transport Services Group Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $381.65 Million
Air Transport Services Group Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $381.65 Million
$140.47 Million in Sales Expected for Six Flags Entertainment Corp This Quarter
$140.47 Million in Sales Expected for Six Flags Entertainment Corp This Quarter
Repare Therapeutics Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.18 Million
Repare Therapeutics Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.18 Million
Brokerages Anticipate Tetra Tech, Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $593.02 Million
Brokerages Anticipate Tetra Tech, Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $593.02 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report