Brokerages Anticipate Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $593.02 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will report sales of $593.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $589.50 million and the highest is $596.66 million. Tetra Tech posted sales of $640.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tetra Tech.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TTEK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $381,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,727.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 2,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $274,545.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,283,506.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,932 shares of company stock valued at $9,389,216. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 14,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTEK stock opened at $93.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $63.61 and a 52 week high of $99.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.02 and its 200 day moving average is $81.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 21.45%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tetra Tech (TTEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.