James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “JAMES HARDI-ADR pioneered the development of fibre cement technology in the 1980’s. They have many product applications including: External siding, trim and fascia, ceiling lining and flooring, partitioning, decorative columns, fencing and drainage pipes. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JHX. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. James Hardie Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of JHX stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. James Hardie Industries has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 62.25 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 30.81%. Analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHX. UBS Group AG raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 4,594.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 62,255 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 544,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 169,567 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

