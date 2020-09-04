B. Riley Downgrades ACASTI PHARM-TS (CVE:APO) to Neutral

B. Riley downgraded shares of ACASTI PHARM-TS (CVE:APO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for ACASTI PHARM-TS’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

ACASTI PHARM-TS (CVE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C$0.07.

