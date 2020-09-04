B. Riley Downgrades ACASTI PHARM-TS (CVE:APO) to Neutral

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

B. Riley downgraded shares of ACASTI PHARM-TS (CVE:APO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for ACASTI PHARM-TS’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

ACASTI PHARM-TS (CVE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C$0.07.

See Also: What is a front-end load?

Receive News & Ratings for ACASTI PHARM-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACASTI PHARM-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

James Hardie Industries Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
James Hardie Industries Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
B. Riley Downgrades ACASTI PHARM-TS to Neutral
B. Riley Downgrades ACASTI PHARM-TS to Neutral
Analysts Expect Robert Half International Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion
Analysts Expect Robert Half International Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion
Inter Parfums, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.28 Million
Inter Parfums, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.28 Million
$909.68 Million in Sales Expected for Elanco Animal Health This Quarter
$909.68 Million in Sales Expected for Elanco Animal Health This Quarter
Pernod Ricard Given a €140.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts
Pernod Ricard Given a €140.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report