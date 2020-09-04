Analysts Expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Brokerages expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.20 billion. Robert Half International posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year sales of $5.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Robert Half International.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on RHI shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.44.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $53.22 on Friday. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $63.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In other Robert Half International news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $199,949.75. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 43.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 42.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 242,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 57.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Robert Half International (RHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.