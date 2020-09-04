Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.28 Million

Brokerages forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will report sales of $113.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.74 million and the highest is $143.70 million. Inter Parfums posted sales of $191.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year sales of $436.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $341.91 million to $488.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $608.86 million, with estimates ranging from $506.29 million to $687.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.07 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business’s revenue was down 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPAR. Oppenheimer raised shares of Inter Parfums from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $45.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 0.77. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $34.20 and a twelve month high of $81.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.12.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,130,000 after buying an additional 43,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,520,000 after purchasing an additional 15,088 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

