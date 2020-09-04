$909.68 Million in Sales Expected for Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) to post sales of $909.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $894.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $925.36 million. Elanco Animal Health posted sales of $771.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year sales of $3.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.84 million. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELAN. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $28.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.51. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $32.66.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.43 per share, with a total value of $284,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,612.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.76 per share, with a total value of $49,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,201.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 38,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,586. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 64,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 57,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 16,807 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 354,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

