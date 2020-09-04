Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €140.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been assigned a €140.00 ($164.71) target price by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($178.82) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €150.38 ($176.91).

Shares of RI stock opened at €145.70 ($171.41) on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($160.29). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €144.47 and its 200-day moving average price is €142.45.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

