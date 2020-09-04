$60,000.00 in Sales Expected for Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTNB) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages forecast that Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTNB) will report sales of $60,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Matinas Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $20,000.00. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matinas Biopharma will report full year sales of $130,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $200,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $120,000.00, with estimates ranging from $40,000.00 to $200,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Matinas Biopharma.

Separately, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ MTNB opened at $0.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83. Matinas Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $2.49.

Matinas Biopharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matinas Biopharma (MTNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

James Hardie Industries Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
James Hardie Industries Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
B. Riley Downgrades ACASTI PHARM-TS to Neutral
B. Riley Downgrades ACASTI PHARM-TS to Neutral
Analysts Expect Robert Half International Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion
Analysts Expect Robert Half International Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion
Inter Parfums, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.28 Million
Inter Parfums, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.28 Million
$909.68 Million in Sales Expected for Elanco Animal Health This Quarter
$909.68 Million in Sales Expected for Elanco Animal Health This Quarter
Pernod Ricard Given a €140.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts
Pernod Ricard Given a €140.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report