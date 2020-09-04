$60,000.00 in Sales Expected for Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTNB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTNB) will report sales of $60,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Matinas Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $20,000.00. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matinas Biopharma will report full year sales of $130,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $200,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $120,000.00, with estimates ranging from $40,000.00 to $200,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Matinas Biopharma.

Separately, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ MTNB opened at $0.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83. Matinas Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $2.49.

Matinas Biopharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

