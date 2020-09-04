Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.17 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) will post sales of $21.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.60 million. Eventbrite reported sales of $82.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 74.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year sales of $115.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $137.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $249.58 million, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $272.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 61.89% and a negative net margin of 103.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $370,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 812,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 34,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EB opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Eventbrite has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.59.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

