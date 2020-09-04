$197.55 Million in Sales Expected for Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) to announce $197.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $197.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $197.50 million. Grand Canyon Education reported sales of $193.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full-year sales of $842.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $842.42 million to $842.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $931.51 million, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $933.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LOPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

In other news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total value of $200,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,733.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 9,375.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 22.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOPE opened at $94.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $57.89 and a 12 month high of $123.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.51.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

